Lorene Willis Roberts, 87, of Maryville, TN formerly of Bryson City, NC passed away in her home Thursday May 5, 2022. A native of Swain County she was the daughter of the late Herman and Ethel Hyatt Willis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Odell, McKinley, and Elmer, and sisters, Maraia, Myrtle, Roberta and Evelyn, and a son, Bruce.

BRYSON CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO