The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is the upcoming Amazon show which goes way back to show fans the origins of how the one ring was forged. Despite being in production for close to two years now, we have seen very little of the project. It wasn't until January this year when we first heard the official name for the show. Next, we got our first look at Morgoth, master of movie trilogy antagonist Sauron, and in February we were even treated to a full trailer. Still the general public knows very little about the show, which has so far left fans with mixed emotions.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO