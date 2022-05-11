ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

`Desert X 2021 – The Film’ Will Be Shown in Competition in Italy

nbcpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM SPRINGS (CNS) – “Desert X 2021 – The Film” — a documentary and. film catalog for audiences to enjoy and understand the recent Desert X. exhibition in the Coachella Valley — will be shown in competition at the. Riviera International Film Festival...

nbcpalmsprings.com

nbcpalmsprings.com

Modernism Week Kicks Off With Tours and Cocktails

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Modernism week, an annual celebration of mid- century design and architecture, begins today with tours and cocktails. The first of three separate tours in Palm Springs starts Thursday at. 8:30 a.m. A tour of The Mesa — a secluded neighborhood of hillside hideaways. that...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Parade of Horribles: from Oceanside to Temecula

“My street is super mellow,” says Oceanside singer-bassist Jason York, “and you can just stand in the middle of the road without too much traffic bugging you, other than the people that live here cruising by. I purchased my family home a decade or so ago, so I have a lifetime of musical memories that make it exciting and surreal to still be writing music here. The room where my studio office is now is the same room where I used to Frankenstein weird audio interfaces and cheap software together to try to record, back when I was a new father renting a room from my grandmother. That was almost twenty years ago, so it’s cool to have these same walls and memories be a continual part of our musical journey.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Another giant warehouse, closing of a beloved bar, and more

📅 It’s Friday, 5/13. ☀️ Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of around 100 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder. 💰 Situational awareness: A final agreement between the city and a nonprofit supporting the transgender community was passed last night. It will see Palm Springs spend up to $200,000 to reimburse the organization as it applies to be part of a guaranteed basic income pilot program for some members of our community.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers

After an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. "Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees of a shuttle bus company became ill last month The post Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
yovenice.com

Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant and this one is special as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The team behind Culver City’s Dear John’s have taken the space where the Chart House restaurant used to be and are planning a new restaurant that should open by the end of the year.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City Celebrates Grand Opening of $610,000 Dog Park

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Community members celebrated the grand opening. of a $610,000 dog park in Cathedral City today. Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, city council members, parks and community. events commissioners, and city employees met at the new Panorama Dog Park at 9. a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

FREE LOCAL FOOD GIVEAWAYS AT SIX LOCATIONS MONDAY

The USDA will be distributing free food at six different places in the Morongo Basin this Monday May 16th, with most locations right here in the Morongo Basin. Residents who need food assistance can go to. Belfield Hall in Landers from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM,. Joshua Tree Community Center...
JOSHUA TREE, CA

