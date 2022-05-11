`Desert X 2021 – The Film’ Will Be Shown in Competition in Italy

“My street is super mellow,” says Oceanside singer-bassist Jason York, “and you can just stand in the middle of the road without too much traffic bugging you, other than the people that live here cruising by. I purchased my family home a decade or so ago, so I have a lifetime of musical memories that make it exciting and surreal to still be writing music here. The room where my studio office is now is the same room where I used to Frankenstein weird audio interfaces and cheap software together to try to record, back when I was a new father renting a room from my grandmother. That was almost twenty years ago, so it’s cool to have these same walls and memories be a continual part of our musical journey.”

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO