ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Northern Lights Boulevard and New Seward for an abortion rights rally organized by planned parenthood and other groups on May 14. The Alaska based rally was just a small piece of the “Bans off our bodies” rallies happening across the country. The event comes after nearly two weeks of protests after the leak of a draft to overturn the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

