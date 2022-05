The Iola-Scandinavia softball team posted a 4-1 record in its recent game and improved to 10-3 on the season. The Thunderbirds swept a Central Wisconsin Conference-East doubleheader from Menominee Indian May 2; dropped a CWC-East game to Amherst May 3; returned from Wittenberg May 5 following a 14-1 CWC-East win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood; and wrapped up the week May 6 with a 5-4 nonconference win over St. Mary Central in a game played in Seymour.

