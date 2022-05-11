ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Olean Police investigate theft of hundreds of items from over a hundred antique fire trucks

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olean Police are investigating an unusual theft of hundreds of items they say were taken over the past two months. Some of the items taken include brass bells,...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 2

nyspnews.com

Olean man arrested for shoplifting in Allegany

On May 14, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Jacob D. Hanigan, 29, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Allegany determined Hanigan had stolen merchandise valued at $19.97. Hanigan was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town...
ALLEGANY, NY
2 On Your Side

Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of trespassing suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a criminals trespassing incident. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Olean, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
wesb.com

Olean Resident Arrested on Warrant

An Olean resident was arrested on a warrant Friday. At 4:40 AM, Olean Police arrested 25-year-old Mackenzie Patrick Green on a bench warrant for a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Green was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Assemblyman’s Car Stolen After He Left His Keys In It

Whoops. Car thefts are on the rise, so you want to make sure you have your keys on you when parking somewhere. Sounds simple enough. A state lawmaker found out the hard way though after parking his car at a garage to attend a legislative dinner that was just a short ways away. WIVB says that the legislative dinner was Monday night, but when the assemblyman returned later to the same garage, his vehicle was nowhere to be found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 People Arrested In Erie County Raid, Guns And Drugs Seized

Erie County Sheriff's Deputies raided a home in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo. The operation was a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo Field Office, among other agencies. The 'Safe Streets Task Force' involved 200 officers. The law enforcement officers were able to get guns, crack, and fentanyl off the streets.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered from the Niagara River in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

10 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. killed 10 people, Buffalo Police Department announced. A suspect was arrested at the scene. Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side that in all, 13 people were shot. Eleven of the victims are...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Student Surprised Following Bike Theft

JAMESTOWN – A local student, known in the community for her charity work, came across a special surprise this week after her bicycle was stolen. During the holiday season, 11-year-old Taylnn Kendall collected toys and winter clothing for children in need. This week, Kendall was in need of help...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Millport man arrested for damaging fire trucks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said. Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around […]
MILLPORT, NY
YourErie

Woman injured after car crashes into ditch on Rt. 6N

One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
EDINBORO, PA
informnny.com

Woman arrested after stabbing at Stewart’s Shops

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police made a quick arrest a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in New York on Thursday night. According to NYSP, on May 12 around 8 p.m., an investigator walked into a Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a physical fight between a man and a woman.
SHERBURNE, NY
2 On Your Side

How to help following the Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people walk to the Tops at Jefferson Avene or take public transit to get to their neighborhood grocery store that is now the center of this terrible tragedy. The Buffalo Community Fridge is stepping in to help out because there's no word when the store...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigating stabbing on Sprenger Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon on Sprenger Avenue. Police say two women got into a dispute on Sprenger Avenue around 2:45 p.m. One of the women was stabbed during the altercation. The woman was taken to ECMC while police questioned the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
