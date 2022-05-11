Olean Police investigate theft of hundreds of items from over a hundred antique fire trucks

In the early morning hours of Monday, May 9, 2022, a fire was reported at the Brackney Inn which sits near the New York and Pennsylvania border in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Fire crews from the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Company discovered a small porch fire which was quickly extinguished. However,...
On May 14, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Jacob D. Hanigan, 29, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Allegany determined Hanigan had stolen merchandise valued at $19.97. Hanigan was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a criminals trespassing incident. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ in an attempt to identify a man who approached young boys at the Roxbury Estates Mobile Home Park in Central Square. According to sheriffs, a man approached two...
An Olean resident was arrested on a warrant Friday. At 4:40 AM, Olean Police arrested 25-year-old Mackenzie Patrick Green on a bench warrant for a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Green was held pending arraignment.
A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released video evidence following an incident in Leray last week. According to NYSP, on May 7, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 11 and State Route 26 in the Town of Leray, where a woman drove a vehicle into a […]
Whoops. Car thefts are on the rise, so you want to make sure you have your keys on you when parking somewhere. Sounds simple enough. A state lawmaker found out the hard way though after parking his car at a garage to attend a legislative dinner that was just a short ways away. WIVB says that the legislative dinner was Monday night, but when the assemblyman returned later to the same garage, his vehicle was nowhere to be found.
Erie County Sheriff's Deputies raided a home in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo. The operation was a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo Field Office, among other agencies. The 'Safe Streets Task Force' involved 200 officers. The law enforcement officers were able to get guns, crack, and fentanyl off the streets.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Following a house fire in Batavia, the American Red Cross is is helping one person. Firefighters say it started just before 9 p.m. Friday at 39 Montclair Avenue. Fire crews entered the home and found the fire in the first and second floors, as well as...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. killed 10 people, Buffalo Police Department announced. A suspect was arrested at the scene. Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side that in all, 13 people were shot. Eleven of the victims are...
JAMESTOWN – A local student, known in the community for her charity work, came across a special surprise this week after her bicycle was stolen. During the holiday season, 11-year-old Taylnn Kendall collected toys and winter clothing for children in need. This week, Kendall was in need of help...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said. Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around […]
One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police made a quick arrest a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in New York on Thursday night. According to NYSP, on May 12 around 8 p.m., an investigator walked into a Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a physical fight between a man and a woman.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people walk to the Tops at Jefferson Avene or take public transit to get to their neighborhood grocery store that is now the center of this terrible tragedy. The Buffalo Community Fridge is stepping in to help out because there's no word when the store...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon on Sprenger Avenue. Police say two women got into a dispute on Sprenger Avenue around 2:45 p.m. One of the women was stabbed during the altercation. The woman was taken to ECMC while police questioned the...
