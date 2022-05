The Cleveland Cavaliers have a history of crashing the NBA Draft Lottery. Since and including LeBron James, the Cavaliers have somehow landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery four times in 19 years. James, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Bennett, and Andrew Wiggins have all been drafted first overall by the Cavs at some point since 2003. Funny enough, with Irving and Wiggins, they weren’t the favorite or even close.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO