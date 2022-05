A Boone County man is facing numerous charges following a domestic incident earlier this month. It was May 3 when deputies were called to Harrisburg to investigate a verbal domestic involving a weapon. The caller told deputies her estranged husband, Justin Samuels, 41, had just threatened her and her mother with a rifle, a handgun, and a grenade after she confronted him about an alleged infidelity. The woman told investigators her children were present when Samuels threatened to kill everyone in the house, as well as law enforcement if she contacted them.

