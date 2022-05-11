ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an emergency food expert – if you can’t find baby formula, these are the dos & don’ts

THE nationwide shortage of baby formula is causing a lot of concern among the parents of infants. 40% of baby formula was out of stock during the week of April 24, 2022, in thousands of stores across the country.

Manufacturers are scrambling to figure out options while fear, frustration, and desperation in households continue to rise. Experts are sharing the dos and don’ts on how to handle the baby formula shortage issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etuBT_0faelmRf00
Parent scooping baby formula from a container. Credit: Getty

CHI Health Primary Care Director Dr. Michael Schooff says the first step to take is getting in touch with your baby's doctor.

He explained to 1011 Now: “Sometimes, to a limited degree, we [doctors] have access to some samples that the formula companies have given to us or we may be able to guide you in some other directions that way.”

Getting formula samples from your baby’s doctor can be an intelligent temporary fix to lean on in the midst of this unprecedented shortage.

It's unsafe to make formula at home

Schoof also advises against attempting to make your own formula at home. His reasoning is that parents don’t know exactly how much of each ingredient must be used to suit their baby’s individual needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CUae_0faelmRf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aULpq_0faelmRf00

Eliza Lagerquist, a neonatal dietitian with the University of Washington Medical Center, has more to say about making formula at home.

In her opinion, the "endless" online recipes parents might find are far too risky since they're completely unregulated.

According to Seattle Times, she says: "We can’t just mix our own things together in the kitchen."

Watering down baby formula is also unacceptable

According to Schoof, watering down your baby's formula to make it last longer is also a definite no-go

He says: “There [are] some very careful things about the number of nutrients, about the balance between the proteins and the water and the formula that are very important for babies and their digestive system so don’t water down the formula to make it last longer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bytw8_0faelmRf00
Mother feeding her baby with a bottle. Credit: Getty

Social media groups have created hope for some

Many parents are hopeful about receiving help from strangers in social media groups. Tons of baby formula support groups on Facebook have popped up within the first few months of 2022.

Many women have even gone viral on TikTok after posting about their struggles regarding not having enough baby formula for their little ones.

The FDA released a statement in response to the baby formula scarcity issue on their official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YW9y7_0faelmRf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTQb1_0faelmRf00

The statement says: “The FDA is working with Abbott Nutrition to better assess the impacts of the recall and understand the production capacity at other Abbott facilities that produce some of the impacted brands.”

Actions are being taken to solve the problem which means there could be relief in sight for those in need.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ARIZONA STATE
