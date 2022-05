Google’s was disappointing if you were expecting a major Android upgrade that tackled deep-seated issues, at least based on the details shared so far. The company didn’t spend much time discussing Android 13, and most of the announced updates were known, minor or both. They were largely defined by media and privacy controls. The release as-is won’t be a revelation unless you’re a . While we might not have seen all of Android 13's features just yet, and there are already some genuinely useful improvements (such as a the status quo will largely remain intact.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO