SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is finding many drivers don’t know what they must do when they see a pedestrian in a crosswalk. In a video being circulated on Twitter, deputies explain that in Florida, even once a pedestrian in a crosswalk walks past your car, you must stay stopped until they clear every lane in your travel direction.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO