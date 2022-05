State housing officials are urging the Anaheim City Council to reject a revised development agreement for the Angel Stadium property. The state Department of Housing and Community Development said the revised agreement, which cuts the promised number of affordable housing units in the proposed Angel Stadium development by about 80%, shows the city and Angels owner Arte Moreno’s development company are not acting in good faith and are not taking the need for affordable housing seriously, the Los Angeles Times reported.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO