Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations trended down, getting below 100 patients again, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s patient loads have been bucking up and down so far this month, reaching as high as 117 on May 8, but getting down to 83 as of Thursday. The county had 57 patients hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection as of April 22.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO