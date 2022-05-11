Rise: Release date, cast, trailer

HAILING from Athens, Greece, the Antetokounmpo brothers came to the United States in search of a better life, and to show off their basketball skills.

Since then, the brothers have become a dominant force in the NBA and are now the subject of a new Disney+ movie that tells their story.

When does Rise premiere?

Rise will tell the real story of Giannis, 27, Thanasis, 29, and Kostas Antetokounmpo, 24, all of whom are rising stars in the NBA.

Before their success, they were faced with many obstacles and setbacks, including the threat of deportation, and often had to sell items to tourists to help support their family.

Despite the challenges, they set out to make a change and started to train and become athletes.

This hard work paid off in 2013, when Giannis was drafted to the NBA.

Thanasis later joined after being drafted the following year and ended up playing alongside Giannis for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

In 2018, Kostas then joined after a successful NCAA career at the University of Dayton.

Their rise to NBA success will be documented in Disney+'s biopic Rise, which is set to premiere on June 24, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Rise?

The cast of Rise includes:

Uche Agada as Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ral Agada as Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Jaden Osimuwa as Kostas Antetokounmpo

Elijah Shomanke as Alex Antetokounmpo

Yetide Badaki as Veronika Antetokounmpo

Dayo Okeniyi as Charles Antetokounmpo

McColm Cephas Jr. as Young Giannis

Chinua Baraka Payne as Young Thanasis

Aaron Kingsley Adetola as Young Kostas

Jake Schwencke as NBA Scount

Nicolas Politis as NBC Scout

Manish Dayal and Taylor Nichols are also scheduled to star in the film.

Have the Antetokounmpo brothers won an NBA championship?

Part of the reason why the Antetokounmpo brothers' story is so inspirational is that they are the first three brothers to win an NBA Championship.

Kostas was the first one to hold the title after capturing it in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers, then Giannis and Thanasis followed suit, winning the title the following year with the Bucks.

Their brother Alex, 20, also has a bright future and could potentially earn an NBA ring himself.

While he has not joined an NBA team yet, he plays for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

