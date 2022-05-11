ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rise: Release date, cast, trailer

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HAILING from Athens, Greece, the Antetokounmpo brothers came to the United States in search of a better life, and to show off their basketball skills.

Since then, the brothers have become a dominant force in the NBA and are now the subject of a new Disney+ movie that tells their story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWjLC_0faelP5q00
Rise is a new Disney+ film Credit: Walt Disney Studios

When does Rise premiere?

Rise will tell the real story of Giannis, 27, Thanasis, 29, and Kostas Antetokounmpo, 24, all of whom are rising stars in the NBA.

Before their success, they were faced with many obstacles and setbacks, including the threat of deportation, and often had to sell items to tourists to help support their family.

Despite the challenges, they set out to make a change and started to train and become athletes.

This hard work paid off in 2013, when Giannis was drafted to the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02L2kf_0faelP5q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CKl4_0faelP5q00

Thanasis later joined after being drafted the following year and ended up playing alongside Giannis for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

In 2018, Kostas then joined after a successful NCAA career at the University of Dayton.

Their rise to NBA success will be documented in Disney+'s biopic Rise, which is set to premiere on June 24, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Rise?

The cast of Rise includes:

  • Uche Agada as Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Ral Agada as Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Jaden Osimuwa as Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Elijah Shomanke as Alex Antetokounmpo
  • Yetide Badaki as Veronika Antetokounmpo
  • Dayo Okeniyi as Charles Antetokounmpo
  • McColm Cephas Jr. as Young Giannis
  • Chinua Baraka Payne as Young Thanasis
  • Aaron Kingsley Adetola as Young Kostas
  • Jake Schwencke as NBA Scount
  • Nicolas Politis as NBC Scout

Manish Dayal and Taylor Nichols are also scheduled to star in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1mhe_0faelP5q00
Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas play in the NBA Credit: Getty

Have the Antetokounmpo brothers won an NBA championship?

Part of the reason why the Antetokounmpo brothers' story is so inspirational is that they are the first three brothers to win an NBA Championship.

Kostas was the first one to hold the title after capturing it in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers, then Giannis and Thanasis followed suit, winning the title the following year with the Bucks.

Their brother Alex, 20, also has a bright future and could potentially earn an NBA ring himself.

While he has not joined an NBA team yet, he plays for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
People

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson React to NBA's New Trophies Named After Them

The NBA recently unveiled two trophies they'll be awarding to postseason MVPs, which will be given in honor of NBA legends Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The league partnered with Tiffany & Co. to design the trophies, which will be given to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVPs. Before this year, the league named most valuable players for only the regular season and the NBA Finals.
NBA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Nichols
Person
Alex Antetokounmpo
Person
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Person
Manish Dayal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks#The University Of Dayton
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Honors Kobe Bryant With A Black Snakeskin Air Jordan 36 in Game 6

In 2018, Jayson Tatum got an opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to work out with his idol, Kobe Bryant. Tatum has always spoken glowingly of Bryant, citing him as his inspiration growing up and as the reason why he started to play and fell in love with the game. Once on the Beyond the Press podcast, Tatum recalled Bryant asking him a question, “How much does it mean to you?”.
NBA
Black Enterprise

LeBron James Racks Up a $121M Paycheck in 2021, Named 2nd Highest Paid Athlete in the World

A recent Forbes list of the world’s top 10 paid athletes placed the self-proclaimed “King” LeBron James at No. 2, earning a hefty paycheck of $121.2 million in 2021. While his Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make the playoffs this year, James has been securing the bag with his many recent ventures off the court. According to Forbes, James is worth an estimated $850 million, after the sale of a major minority stake in production company SpringHill, responsible for Space Jam: A New Legacy and his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
NBA G League
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Order for first, second rounds before draft lottery determines which team picks first June 23

The NBA playoffs may be ongoing, but only a few teams remain in the field. The overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason, and the next major event on the league's schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. On Tuesday, the league's 14 non-playoff teams will gather to determine who picks first in the draft on June 23. Ping pong balls will award the top four selections overall, and the next 10 choices after that will be handed out based on record among the non-playoff teams.
NBA
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this date: Kobe Bryant erupts to lead Lakers to sweep of Kings

After a desultory regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers were suddenly looking physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy as the 2001 NBA playoffs opened. L.A. swept the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that was almost identical to the one that almost knocked it out of the conference finals the prior year, in the first round and moved on to play the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy