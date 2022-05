A 49-year-old man was charged Friday with hate-crime attacks against three women in Santa Ana. Travis Michael Stankey was charged with two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury with sentencing enhancements for a hate crime, and a violation of civil rights with violent injury, all felonies. He was also charged with two counts each of violation of civil rights and assault, all misdemeanors.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO