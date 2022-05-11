ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England energy demand dropped to its lowest point ever this month

By Patrick Skahill | Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfVip_0faelLoA00

New England’s energy demand dropped to its lowest point ever earlier this month thanks to good weather and the continued adoption of rooftop solar on homes and businesses.

Officials at regional grid operator ISO New England said energy demand fell to its lowest point ever – 7,580 megawatts – on Sunday, May 1.

It’s the lowest recorded demand since ISO New England began operating the six-state electrical grid in 1997.

And while Sundays typically see lower electricity demand compared to other days of the week, the May 1 record was recorded at a notable time: during the afternoon.

Traditionally, grid demand falls off at night, but the rise of “behind-the-meter” rooftop solar panels on homes and businesses has pushed the region into so-called “duck-curve” days, when energy demand is actually its lowest in the afternoon and not overnight.

In a statement, ISO New England said the region has already seen nearly as many “duck curve” days “in 2022 as in all previous years combined.”

The regional grid operator estimated that more than 4,000 megawatts of behind-the-meter solar generation were pumping out power on May 1. It says that helped to temper overall demand. Good weather that day also helped, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across New England.

“New England’s power system is changing right in front of our eyes,” Vamsi Chadalavada, ISO New England’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “While these changes haven’t happened overnight, a day like May 1 is a good reminder of the progress New England has made in its transition to the future grid.”

The power operator says “these trends are expected to accelerate” as more rooftop solar comes online throughout New England in the coming decade.

Fast Company

The world added a record amount of renewable energy in 2021

Despite a long list of challenges for the renewable energy industry spawned by the pandemic—including supply chain problems, spikes in material prices, and delays in construction—the world added a record amount of new solar, wind, and other renewable capacity last year. This year, it’s likely that another record will be broken.
FOXBusiness

Electric grid operators warn of potential summer blackouts

While some major cities are already seeing their lights go off due to electricity use overload, grid operators and energy advocates gave a warning to states closing their coal-fired power plants even quicker than they can build new ones. "Any plans to remove nuclear plants or coal power plants or...
Interesting Engineering

The largest zero-emission vehicle runs on a massive 2-MW hydrogen powerplant

The world's largest zero-emission haul truck, the nuGen, was recently revealed to the world by mining giant Anglo American. The enormous hydrogen fuel cell and lithium-ion battery powerplant that powers the truck was designed and developed by First Mode, a creative engineering company based in Seattle, whose mission is to help the world transition to cleaner solutions.
Axios

Electricity costs to heat up in coming months

U.S. natural gas soared last week, as the war in Ukraine continues to inject a fear premium into global energy markets. Driving the news: Prices for U.S. benchmark Henry Hub natural gas — named for a pipeline junction in Louisiana where physical delivery occurs — jumped more than 10% last week alone, to over $8 per metric million British thermal units.
The Independent

Business Secretary says building nuclear power plants may increase energy bills

The Business Secretary has said the Government’s nuclear power push may initially increase energy bills.Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan to build new power plants as part of a new energy strategy may have a “small effect” on bills.But he told the BBC “nuclear is back on the table” because the Government considers it a sustainable energy source, adding that it would provide cheaper power eventually.This investment will unlock the enormous potential of hydrogen fuel, advanced nuclear reactors and Carbon Capture to level up the UK energy landscape and deliver for businesses and households.Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi KwartengThe energy strategy...
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough method uses solar energy to produce green hydrogen from water

A team of researchers at the University of Strathclyde has claimed that solar energy can be utilized for large-scale hydrogen energy production. Although hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy, even today, most of the hydrogen we produce still comes from fossil fuels. A shocking report from the US Department of Energy reveals that natural gas plants are sources of 95 percent of the hydrogen produced in the country.
rigzone.com

TotalEnergies, Duke Winners Of U.S. Offshore Wind Energy Auction

The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced results from its wind energy auction in the Carolina Long Bay area. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from its wind energy auction in the Carolina Long Bay area, the second major offshore wind lease sale this year.
Benzinga

TotalEnergies To Develop 1 GW Wind Farm Off NC Coast

TotalEnergies TTE has been selected by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to develop a wind farm in the Carolina Long Bay area off the North Carolina coast. What Happened: The company, which is headquartered in Paris and operates a U.S. office in Houston, successfully bid $160 million for the BOEM's maritime lease area OCS-A 0545 in an auction held May 11.
electrek.co

Jackery’s massive new Solar Generator 2000 Pro charges from the sun in just 2.5 hours

Solar generators are increasingly replacing noisy and dangerous gasoline/diesel-powered generators for emergency use. And unlike those fossil fuel-powered generators, solar generators have the added benefit of being great for daily use as well. Now the portable power station company Jackery has just announced its largest solar setup yet, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro.
Freethink

3 emerging technologies that will give renewable energy storage a boost

In recent decades the cost of wind and solar power generation has dropped dramatically. This is one reason that the U.S. Department of Energy projects that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050. However, it’s still relatively expensive to store energy. And since renewable energy generation...
electrek.co

LiPower Mars 1000 portable power station review: An ultra-affordable solar-powered generator

To me, using portable solar generators are like playing life with cheat codes on. I can have my electricity literally anywhere I want it, whenever I want it. If I run out, I can just make more for free (after shelling out for the gear, of course). Having tested the Mars 1000 portable power station from LiPower, I’m happy to see that prices for such cool and useful technology are headed in the right direction, namely down. And with LiPower offering an exclusive discount for Electrek’s readers, a portable power station of this capacity has never before been this affordable.
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror's mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

