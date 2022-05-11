Major traffic backup after I-93 crash and car fire in Boston; ‘Expect significant afternoon delays’

BOSTON (CBS) — A car fire and crash involving several vehicles created a major traffic backup on I-93 south in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Exit 12 and temporarily closed all southbound lanes. The left travel lane reopened shortly after 2 p.m., and the HOV lane will open early to all travel.

Massachusetts State Police said there were no reports of injuries.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, but MassDOT told drivers to “expect significant afternoon delays” and seek alternate routes to their destinations.