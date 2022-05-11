ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 50 firefighters tackle a blaze at a Portsmouth residential four storey high rise

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Footage and photos shows firefighters taking on a raging blaze on Grafton Street, Portsmouth as a block of flats caught fire on Wednesday.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the fire department received 21 calls about the incident, starting from 3:52pm when people first noticed the smoke.

Pictures and video taken by concerned passersby show smoke billowing from block D of the building, which is owned by the City Council.

The fire department mobilised over 50 firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester, Havant, Eastleigh, Fareham, Hayling Island, St Mary’s, Waterlooville, Beaulieu and Alton to attend the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HszE9_0faelCrd00
Photographs show the damage wrought by the fire that raged across a four-storey residential building in Portsmouth, Grafton Street, leaving the roof burned along with the top flat

The fire was ablaze in the fourth storey of the residential building, burning up the roof and the top floor of the flat on the level below.

The flat was not occupied, fire crews confirmed, with the block successfully evacuating all residents.

‘My mum was upstairs and I heard them (police) say there was a fire in our block,' Portsmouth News quoted a 15-year-old girl as saying.

‘I was petrified. I was a bit panicky. I don’t know if my guinea pig Custard will be OK.’

62-year-old Block D resident Elaine Rowland said: ‘I’m anxious now. It’s something we’ve been worried about happening.’

A spokeswoman for the fire service said at 6pm that crews had managed to contain the fire, adding the incident was 'expected to be scaled down shortly.'

The fire resulted in a partial road closure at the M275 slip road and full road closure of Mile End Road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise#Firefighters#Mile End#Accident#The City Council#Portsmouth News
KTSM

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy