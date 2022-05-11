Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway Teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 16-year-old Ian Gray, believed to be a missing or runaway teen.

He was last seen Sunday between 12:30 and 8:30 a.m. in the Fairford Drive area of New Port Richey.

If you have seen him, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

