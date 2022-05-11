ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway Teen

By Max Zimmerman
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yk0ge_0faekmYI00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 16-year-old Ian Gray, believed to be a missing or runaway teen.

He was last seen Sunday between 12:30 and 8:30 a.m. in the Fairford Drive area of New Port Richey.

If you have seen him, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 5

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies locate missing Hudson teen

HUDSON, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says James Carrillo was found and is safe. The previous story is down below. Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Hudson. James Carrillo, 17, was last seen early Friday morning in the...
HUDSON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#The Pasco Sheriff#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
WCTV

76-year-old man killed in Taylor County crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Largo man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his pickup truck while driving through a curve. Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling north County Road 361 (Keaton Beach Road) around 4:45 p.m. when he failed to adjust on a curve. The...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy