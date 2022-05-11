Metro employee honored with lifetime achievement award

A man who has dedicated his professional life to Metro Government was honored on Wednesday.

Billy Fields has worked for Metro in various positions for more than 35 years. He currently serves as transportation licensing director with the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure. He is one of the longest currently serving Metro employees and has worked for every Metro Nashville mayor since Bill Boner.

"The more I did it, the more I loved it. And the more people that gave me opportunities. It's fun to help people," Fields said. "Public service is a great place. I want more people to come and do it. Once you do it, it gets in your blood and you wanna do it forever."

Fields was presented with a lifetime achievement award during a reception on Wednesday morning at Centennial Arts Center. All seven living mayors he worked under participated as cohosts of the event.

"We are public servants, that's the trait that Billy reflects. We are all public servants. And to be aware of that every day, every meeting, every phone call, people can be upset with you but you're still their public servant," said Mayor John Cooper.

On a day when he is supposed to be in the spotlight, Fields made sure it's not all about him. Wednesday's event also raised money for his organization, Neighbor 2 Neighbor, which empowers people to create positive changes in their neighborhoods.