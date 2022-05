BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—A few dozen landlords squeezed into a room at Elmira City Hall on Wednesday to learn about the city’s new rental rehabilitation grant program. The city received $1 million from the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2020 to address some of the root causes of homelessness. City officials will use the money to help landlords remedy health and safety issues at their properties, as well as support tenants who are at risk of losing their home.

