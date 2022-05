The University will host numerous events honoring members of its graduating class of 2022 on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. Friday evening events include the Donning of the Kente Stole Ceremony in the Moskovitz Theatre, DeNaples 401, beginning at 4 p.m. A reception will follow on the DeNaples Patio. The Panuska College of Professional Studies (PCPS) Outstanding Graduate Awards Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the Kane Forum of Leahy Hall. At 6 p.m., the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Cohort II Graduation Reception will be held in Brennan Hall on the fifth floor.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO