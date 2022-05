For the third year in a row, student members of The University of Scranton’s Business Club selected Ashley L. Stampone ’10, G’11, DBA’22, assistant professor in the Accounting Department as the Kania School of Management Professor of the Year. The announcement was made at a virtual event on May 10. Prof. Stampone, who will graduate with her third degree from Scranton – a Doctor of Business Administration – next week, was also selected as KSOM Professor of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

