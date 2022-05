On Saturday April 23, 2022, occupational therapy and physical therapy faculty members and students from the Panuska College of Professional Studies at The University of Scranton, in collaboration with the Bhutanese Cultural Foundation of Scranton Association, hosted a Health Fair at the Foundation’s headquarters at 705 Pittston Ave in Scranton. The Bhutanese Cultural Foundation aims to provide helpful programs for individuals to attend as well as organize community outreach initiatives to assist members of the Scranton and surrounding areas Bhutanese community.

