ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar store

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ8DY_0faehkp300

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after an unknown suspect robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery took place in the 3400 block of George Washington Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect entered the store armed with a "black rusty handgun" and stole an unknown amount of money. He then ran away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue skull camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants, red boxer briefs, tan boots and a black and white mask.

Those with information about this individual are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

Comments / 3

Cheryl N.Mosley
3d ago

You can tell these criminals are real brainiacs. If I’m going to risk my freedom, let me go out big. “ I know let's rob a Dollar Store”,we’ll have lots of DOLLARS.🤔😂😂😂😂

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Family Dollar#Police#Dollar Store#The Crime Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest two 24-year-old men in connection with March homicide

Henrico Police have arrested two 24-year-old men in connection with the March 25 murder of 22-year-old Keyari Day Blakely in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road. Devante Drevonne Crowder, 24, of Chester (pictured, left), and D’Marco Alexander Scott, 24, of Richmond (right), both face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to a homicide. They are being held at the Henrico County Jail.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy