Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after an unknown suspect robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery took place in the 3400 block of George Washington Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect entered the store armed with a "black rusty handgun" and stole an unknown amount of money. He then ran away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue skull camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants, red boxer briefs, tan boots and a black and white mask.

Those with information about this individual are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.