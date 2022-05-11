Joe Cunningham Wins Multiple “Best of Charleston” Awards

When Ben and Kate Towill—the couple that owns the design and hospitality firm Basic Projects, Charleston’s Basic Kitchen, and Mount Pleasant’s Post House Inn—had the opportunity to reopen the doors of Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant, they jumped at the chance. The original restaurant, founded in 1988 by Sammy and Donna Rhodes, opened right before Hurricane Hugo hit the South Carolina coast. After the Rhodes rebuilt the nearly destroyed building, it became a family-run institution on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, beloved by both locals and visitors for more than three decades.
Comments / 3