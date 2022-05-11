Joe Cunningham Wins Multiple “Best of Charleston” Awards

Republican Latrecia Pond on Tuesday officially announced that she is running for the South Carolina House District 15 seat. Pond, a Charleston native, is a mother of six children and spent her life in public service having served eighteen years in the Charleston County public school system. She currently works as a realtor. She also runs U.N.I. T.Y. (United Nations International Teamwork and You), whose stated purpose is to produce a bipartisan relationship designed to resolve complex issues, seek common ground, and learn from each other. She currently resides in North Charleston with her husband and two grandchildren.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO