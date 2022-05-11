ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Majors in the Salvation Army met with Pittsburg residents

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBbU4_0faehhAs00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Majors with the Salvation Army today celebrated National Salvation Army Week in Pittsburg.

The Salvation Army’s newest Majors Eric and Patricia Johnson visited with residents to discuss how they can better meet community needs over doughnuts and coffee.

“We can’t wait to formally meet everyone and we hope to serve the area well,” Patricia Johson said.

Married 21 years, The Johnsons have served the Salvation Army for a combined 55 years.

To find out more about the Salvation Army in Pittsburg, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Battle of the Beards kicks off in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Facial hair fanatics gathered at The Barber Lounge in Carthage to cordially decide who wore it best at the organization’s first Battle of the Beards competition. This community event consists of 11 categories and one grande champion winner. Along with the beard competition, the event...
CARTHAGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Pittsburg, KS
Society
City
Pittsburg, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff’s office Community Safety Day in Carthage

If you missed the event be sure to follow Jasper County Sheriff’s office on your social media so you don’t miss the next one!  Click here to visit their FB and click FOLLOW. CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s a chance for the kids to get up-close and touch the trucks! See what law enforcement in Jasper County are doing. 10th Annual...
CARTHAGE, MO
WIBW

City of Topeka conducts another cleanup operation in homeless camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of homeless people were temporarily moved as the City of Topeka conducts another cleanup. Crews are cleaning an area south of NE Curtis St., a little further from the Rescue Mission than a similar operation conducted last month. The city says these operations are meant to maintain public health and safety; and that the displaced residents will be able to return once they are done.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS students participate in walkout protest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local high school students organized a walkout today. More than 30 Joplin High School students participated in the walkout, protesting the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. Students gathered around the flag pole for about 45 minutes today starting at noon. They were making their voices...
JOPLIN, MO
recordpatriot.com

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Salvation Army#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Allen County trail system expands

IOLA, Kan.– There’s good news for lovers of the outdoors, biking and walking trails in Southeast Kansas are expanding. Last week, Thrive Allen County celebrated the newest trail, at Allen Community College. “This wraps into more than 60 miles of trails and routes that we now have here in Allen County,” said Lisse Regehr, President, and CEO of Thrive Allen...
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Northpark Mall Spring Carnival runs to Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — What are your weekend plans? The Spring Carnival enjoys its final few days in front of JC Penny at the Northpark Mall. Carnival Hours and Armband Specials are Weather Permitting & Subject to Change. Carnival is provided by Evans United Shows. ARMBAND SPECIALS:. $25.00 per person...
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

After 14 years, Barnes & Noble opens new location in KC metro

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Barnes & Noble location in Blue Springs is the first the bookseller has opened in the Kansas City metro in 14 years. The Blue Springs store opened today in Adams Dairy Landing at 1030 Northeast Coronado Drive, replacing the one that closed in Independence last February. In fact, most of the people who work at this new location previously worked at the store that closed.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Webb City standoff ends with 2 in jail, Kansas legalizes sports betting, and Spiva Park renovation underway

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Police in Webb City arrest two burglary suspects after a standoff. Officers arrived Thursday morning to the 1600 Block of South Oronogo, responding to a call about a burglary in progress. Officers say they found the suspects in a home on the 900 Block of West 1st Street. When the suspects refused to come out of the home, the Jasper County Special Response Team was called in and authorities used chemicals to force them out of the home, and arrest them. Due to the close proximity to Webb City Junior High, the district set up an alternate pickup after classes. Read more about the standoff here.
WEBB CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month. Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy