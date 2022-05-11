Majors in the Salvation Army met with Pittsburg residents

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Majors with the Salvation Army today celebrated National Salvation Army Week in Pittsburg.

The Salvation Army’s newest Majors Eric and Patricia Johnson visited with residents to discuss how they can better meet community needs over doughnuts and coffee.

“We can’t wait to formally meet everyone and we hope to serve the area well,” Patricia Johson said.

Married 21 years, The Johnsons have served the Salvation Army for a combined 55 years.

