Motorcyclist killed after crashing with semi in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon on Ronald Reagan Parkway, police say.

Jessup Rinehart, 24, of Camby was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries, according to Plainfield police.

Officers responded about 12:17 p.m. to the crash, which happened at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Airtech Parkway. Rinehart was traveling in the right lane on southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway when he collided with the semi as its driver headed left from northbound Ronald Reagan Parkway onto westbound Airtech Parkway.

The crash prompted a closure of the road in both directions from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway, police said.

Police officers provided CPR to Rinehart until he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The cause of his death and additional circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

The driver of the semi had no injuries and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is a developing story.