Learn The Signs Of Maternal Mental Health Conditions This Mental Health Awareness Month

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During Mental Health Awareness Month the Maryland Department of Health is highlighting one of the most common complications in pregnancy and childbirth: maternal mental health conditions.

The department encourages Marylanders to learn the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions pregnant women may experience, such as depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar illness and substance use disorders.

Research suggests one in five women is affected by a maternal mental health condition, the department said. Signs and symptoms may include feeling like you never should have become a mother, difficulty bonding with a baby and having problems with eating or sleeping.

“People who are pregnant and new mothers should look for signs of depression and be encouraged to share their feelings with their health providers at all stages of pregnancy,” said Behavioral Health Administration Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Lisa Burgess. “This knowledge and open communication can help reduce pregnancy-related mental health conditions.”

The department encourages pregnant women to use available programs and services for help, like Doula and birth worker services, home visiting services and the maternal opioid misuse program .

If you or someone you know might be experiencing a maternal mental health condition contact a health professional or Maryland’s helpline by calling 211 and pressing 1, texting 898-211, or visiting pressone.211md.org .

‘Ending The Silence’: Getting Past The Stigma Associated With Mental Illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mental health impacts all of us, but it’s often hard to talk about. College sophomore Rachel Lee has struggled with her mental health. In high school, she ended up hospitalized three times. But the hardest part for her was feeling like she had something to hide. “I’m not crazy,” Lee said. “I’m just like anybody else out there. I’m struggling. I’m struggling in my own way. But that doesn’t make me any less deserving or any less human.” May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Clarrissa Taylor-Jackson is with the National Alliance of Mental Illness in Baltimore. She said the negative...
Local Parents Worry For Their Infants’ Safety As Baby Formula Shortage Worsens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nicolette Demicco is suffering the desperate need for baby formula parents are experiencing nationwide. “You start to feel a worry, I mean there’s no words for it,” Demicco said. She said her two-month-old baby has a dairy allergy and needs to be on a special formula. The only problem: she hasn’t been able to find it in stock for weeks. “It honestly brought tears to my eyes. I was like ‘I don’t know how he’s going to get through the night,'” Demicco said Shelves are empty across the country, with some stores limiting the amount of baby formula customers can buy....
Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
Baltimore Criminologist Says City Suffers From “Gun Epidemic”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week alone, Baltimore has seen several shootings—including two mass shootings in a single day. The violence includes the murder of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. “We have in the United States, along with a homicide epidemic, we have a gun epidemic,” University Of Baltimore Criminologist Jeffrey Ross told WJZ. The Baltimore Police Department on Friday provided the public with a glimpse of some of the guns its officers had recovered while attempting to reduce crime in the city. “These are just a few of the weapons & drugs officers recovered in the past seven days,” authorities said in a...
Baby Formula Shortage Fueling Spike In Milk Bank Interest

The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because the country’s dozens of nonprofit milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants. The organizations collect milk from mothers and process it, including through pasteurization, then work with hospitals to distribute it. The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention...
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Concerned About Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At this very moment, the United States is approaching a very grim milestone of one million deaths due to COVID-19. Maryland had more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and if cases continue growing, some jurisdictions may be forced to re-implement mask mandates. Tuesday, Baltimore’s health commissioner requested that people voluntarily wear masks at in-door public spaces. The city’s COVID-19 level was recently moved from “low” to “medium” and if it moves to “high,” then the health commissioner said masks will become mandatory. “We’re asking people again, to really take heed to the guidance to voluntarily...
Universities, Local Governments Diverge In COVID-19 Response As Key Metrics Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States is nearing one million lives lost to COVID-19. The grim milestone closely follows the climb of new infections across the country. In a statement, President Joe Biden reflected on the moment and said in part: “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before.” Meanwhile, the state of Maryland recorded 2,210 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according...
Tick That Causes Red Meat Allergy Becoming More Common In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tick that can make people allergic to red meat called the lone star tick is becoming more common in Maryland.  “This one has become more common in our area, actually the past couple of years this is the most common tick we get into our tick-testing service for identification,” said Dr. Michael Raupp, A professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.  The lone star tick’s bite, named for a small white mark on its back, can cause alpha-gal syndrome, a life-long allergic reaction to red meat.  “I started breaking out every time I would eat hamburger,” Keith Tremel...
Morgan State University President Implements Mask Mandate For School-Sanctioned Events

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University is instituting a mask mandate for university-sanctioned indoor events and activities in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland.  President David Wilson sent an email to university students outlining his concerns on Friday.  Maryland had more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and if cases continue growing, some jurisdictions may be forced to re-implement mask mandates. So Wilson took the step of informing students that they—alongside faculty, staff, and guests of the university—will be required to wear the face masks at such events with 50 or more people starting on...
Local Schools Grapple With COVID-19 Outbreaks As Cases Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the United States nears a total of one million COVID-19 deaths, coronavirus cases continue to jump to concerning levels in Maryland, and recent outbreaks have been associated with local schools WJZ obtained an email that was sent home to parents of Worthington Elementary students in Howard County. The letter said 27 people in the school tested positive for COVID-19. The people impacted are currently in isolation. The principal sent out the letter which also explained that “it has been determined that it is safe for all other students and staff to continue to be in the building.” That same...
The Jewish Community Center’s Block Party Bounces Back From The Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center’s annual block party has finally returned after a two-year hiatus. The party is returning to Baltimore County on May 22 to celebrate its seventh anniversary—and WJZ is a proud sponsor of the wonderful community event. “We just can’t wait to welcome you here to our gorgeous campus,” the Jewish Community Center’s Chief Arts Officer Sara Shalva said. The family-friendly festival will be open to everyone in the community to celebrate at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC location. “The real objective is to gather community and to build community through these different activities and to really highlight the...
Governor Hogan Receives Second COVID Booster Shot, Urges Marylanders To Get Vaccinated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan received their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today. Hogan and his wife documented their vaccinations to encourage eligible Marylanders to get the second booster shot “for maximum protection” against the coronavirus, according to state government staff. The booster shots were administered by vaccinators from the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), staff said. “If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state,” Hogan said. “A big part of learning...
Baltimore City Launches Website For Summer Camps, Job Opportunities, Learning Activities & Meal Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday promoted the launch of the B’More Summer Information Hub, a resource for opportunities for young people over the summer. The goal of the website is to provide a destination for families seeking information on summer camps through Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and nonprofits, summer learning activities and job opportunities. Mayor Brandon Scott said summer is a time of “exploration” and “growth” for local youth, whether that means starting their first job, making new friends, or picking up life skills through programs such as Youthworks, a jobs program for...
Baltimore Leadership School For Young Women Celebrates 100% College Acceptance Rate Streak

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seniors at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women celebrated on Thursday after they committed to the college of their choice for College Signing Day. “Today was our annual signing day. It’s when we sign off where we’re going to college,” said Niaja Batts, a senior at the school. The public charter middle and high school in Mount Vernon started the annual tradition back in 2016 after former First Lady Michelle Obama launched College Signing Day, in 2015, to promote education after high school. “We celebrated all our girl’s post-secondary decisions whether it was college, a trade school, a career...
Emergent BioSolutions Ruined 400M Vaccine Doses, More Than Previously Known, According To Congressional Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —During the darkest days of the pandemic, Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore facility emerged as a bright spot. It was poised to make millions of doses of life-saving coronavirus vaccine on a government contract worth more than $600 million—a point of pride for the city. Emergent promoted its local facility as a job-producing asset for Baltimore including in the tour we took. A Congressional report found “inexperienced staff and high staff turnover contributed to vaccine contamination.” @wjz https://t.co/W8emi5GQKG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 10, 2022 WJZ was one of the first to get a tour as they ramped up in early 2021.  Governor...
Lawmakers Secure $130K To Support STEM Opportunities For Maryland Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawmakers have secured nearly $130,000 in federal funding for partnerships between NASA and Maryland universities to provide opportunities for students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The funding was announced Wednesday by members of the Maryland Delegation, who said the money will benefit the University of Baltimore’s Space Tech Camp as well as the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore’s Precollege Summer Institute. The money, administered through NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, will flow through the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP), which aims to boost STEM interest in students from underrepresented communities. U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen...
BCFD Engine Companies That Lost Firefighters To Deadly Fire Receive Awards At DC Parade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters received two awards after participating in a parade in Washington DC on Saturday, according to the local firefighter’s union. Engine 14 received an award for best-appearing engine and Truck 23 was given a judge’s award. This was the 150th anniversary of the parade, union officials said in a social media post. #BMORESBravest E14 & T23 participated in @dcfireems 150th anniversary parade today.#BCFDE14 was awarded best appearing engine & #BCFDT23 was given a judges award.During our time of need, #DCsBravest covered many of our stations so we could attend the #BCFDFallenHeroes funerals. pic.twitter.com/yGCdRw0TxQ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734)...
Family, Friends Mourn Pregnant Woman Who Gave Birth And Died After East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been two days since a pregnant woman and her fiancé were murdered outside of their home on 23rd Street in East Baltimore on Thursday. Even though she was fatally injured during a barrage of gunfire, 38-year-old Angel Smith, who was seven months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl before she died. When the baby was born, she was in critical condition. She has remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Today, family members are telling WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to...
A New Deadly Bird Flu Variant Has Arrived In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are concerns across the country tonight about a very contagious and deadly variant of Bird Flu called H5N1. That concern is clear at Fisherman’s Park, which overlooks the Conowingo Dam and is a popular bird-watching spot. “We just like to see them,” Debra Reyes of Harford County said. “It’s exciting when they fly right over your head. You know, that’s pretty cool.” But the normal sights of the park have been obstructed by caution tape and warning signs. “That was the first thing we noticed,” Reyes said. “When I saw all the red tape and I was looking at all...
Cardin Introduces Bill Expanding Protection Programs For Migratory Birds, Including Baltimore Oriole

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Thursday introduced legislation seeking to expand conservation programs helping 380 species of migratory birds, including Maryland’s state bird, the Baltimore Oriole. Cardin and Portman hope to reauthorize the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act and change the funding structure so the cost-sharing requirement for grant recipients would drop from 3-to-1 to 2-to-1. Their bill would also increase funding to more than $20 million over five years. “These and other strategic refinements will enable the program to better meet the demonstrated demand for program funds and expand the number...
