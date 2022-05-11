ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Five people hospitalized after improper mixture of pool chemicals in Central Kentucky

By Jacob Latimer
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Five people have been hospitalized after an incident involving pool chemicals in Berea on Wednesday morning, the Berea Fire Department said.

The Berea Fire Department was called to a possible structure fire on Short Line Pike and the initial call indicated that there may have been an explosion, the fire department said.

Once firefighters arrived, there was no fire or explosion, but victims suffered a reaction caused by improper mixing of swimming pool chemicals.

Firefighters and police officers removed two people from the home, and three others who were in the home were transported to the hospital.

The Bluegrass Emergency Management Team, which includes the Lexington Fire Department, the Berea Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Medical Services and Madison County Emergency Management Agency were working to dispose of the chemicals and clear the scene.

“We received a request for mutual aid through the Bluegrass Emergency Management Team for hazardous materials support,” said Mjr. Jessica Bowman of the Lexington Fire Department. “We have sent ten people to Madison County.”

The condition of the residents of the home was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Six people hurt in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyle County. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Forkland Rd., just east of the Forkland Community Center. The details of the crash are not known, but emergency officials tell us the six...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

House with rich history heavily damaged by fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home with a rich history in Richmond was nearly destroyed by fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the call came in around 6:00 a.m. about a two-story house fully engulfed in flames on Squires Alley near Maple Street. The fire department says all utilities,...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Richmond. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Maple Street near Big Hill Avenue. Multiple viewers called WKYT to report seeing smoke and fire in the area. Firefighters say the building was fully engulfed by the...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Madison County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Berea, KY
County
Madison County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Berea, KY
Crime & Safety
Madison County, KY
Accidents
WBKO

BGPD respond to injury accident on Campbell lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of Campbell lane is closed off after Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident. Police say one person was injured and flown to the hospital. If you are traveling, avoid Campbell lane by Speedway until the area is open back up.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters at one Louisville Fire Department station found themselves handling a different kind of call this morning after an infant was dropped off to them. The infant was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. to the on duty firefighters at the Truck 4 / Engine 22 station, located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Bowman
953wiki.com

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Three From Milton Ky Arrested

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert A. Rowlett, 34, Milton, KY, who was wanted on a warrant from Jefferson County for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. The information received indicated that Rowlett was currently staying in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 in Milton, Kentucky.
MILTON, KY
q95fm.net

12 People Arrested And Over 10,000 Pills Recovered During Drug Operation

Multiple law enforcement organizations from across the Commonwealth have recently arrested 12 individuals and recovered over 10,000 pills during a drug operation. Officials with the DEA Criminal Diversion Group, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Barbourville Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manchester Police Department arrested the 12 individuals and managed to seize over $2 million following an investigation into a drug operation out of Louisville.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Missing Out Of Pulaski County

Officials are searching for a Pulaski County woman who was reported missing. Officers with the Burnside Police Department say that Chasity Shelton was reported missing at around 3:30 PM on Tuesday. She was last seen on Monday, leaving her home on Poplar Avenue in Burnside. Shelton is described as a...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Chemicals#Swimming Pool#Hospital#Mixture#Accident#The Berea Fire Department
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati father is in mourning after his two kids were allegedly stabbed to death by their own mother in Lexington. Darryl Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington. According to police,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
341
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy