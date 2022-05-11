Five people hospitalized after improper mixture of pool chemicals in Central Kentucky

Five people have been hospitalized after an incident involving pool chemicals in Berea on Wednesday morning, the Berea Fire Department said.

The Berea Fire Department was called to a possible structure fire on Short Line Pike and the initial call indicated that there may have been an explosion, the fire department said.

Once firefighters arrived, there was no fire or explosion, but victims suffered a reaction caused by improper mixing of swimming pool chemicals.

Firefighters and police officers removed two people from the home, and three others who were in the home were transported to the hospital.

The Bluegrass Emergency Management Team, which includes the Lexington Fire Department, the Berea Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Medical Services and Madison County Emergency Management Agency were working to dispose of the chemicals and clear the scene.

“We received a request for mutual aid through the Bluegrass Emergency Management Team for hazardous materials support,” said Mjr. Jessica Bowman of the Lexington Fire Department. “We have sent ten people to Madison County.”

The condition of the residents of the home was unknown Wednesday afternoon.