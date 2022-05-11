ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Great Bridge students win $110,000 grand prize in Samsung tech contest

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Students at Chesapeake’s Great Bridge High School won a $110,000 grand prize for using their STEM skills to create a solution to the problem of bus delays.

The school was one of 10 national finalists in the 12th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, a nationwide competition challenging middle and high school students to use science, technology, engineering and math to address local issues and inspire change in their communities.

In late April, the finalists traveled to New York to pitch their projects to a panel of judges and Great Bridge took one of three grand-prize awards.

The team at Great Bridge, led by teacher Paula Labbe, entered the contest last year and decided to tackle the nationwide school bus driver shortage since the start of the school year. The strain necessitates doubling and sometimes tripling bus routes, creating long delays getting students to and from class.

In response, Great Bridge students created AcceleRoute, a system to help bus drivers build “personalized and efficient routes determined by the students they are transporting on a given day,” Samsung said in a news release. When students board their bus, they swipe a programmed card that connects to an app that will determine the most efficient route to transport all students to their homes. The system also increases efficiency and bus ridership while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the release said.

“The students that participate in this program are fearless and continue to tackle some of the greatest national issues like sustainability and accessibility with the most innovative and creative solutions we’ve seen to date,” said Ann Woo, Samsung’s Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship. “From coast to coast, these students have taken charge of their future and we’re proud to see how they have creatively bridged STEM and social impact.”

The Solve for Tomorrow contest launched in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning, Samsung said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Chesapeake, VA
Education
State
New York State
City
Chesapeake, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Greenhouse Gas#Great Bridge High School#Samsung Solve#Acceleroute
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy