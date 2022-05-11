ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Neonatal ICU Opens At Good Samaritan In Lafayette

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s welcome news for families of newborns in the north Denver metro area. A new neonatal intensive care unit opened at Good Samaritan in Lafayette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfosF_0faeg86500

(credit: CBS)

The opening was marked by 4-yeara-old Alexander, who cut the ribbon to the unit. He was also a NICU baby. The nurses and other health providers moved those babies who need extra care into the NICU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKOMI_0faeg86500

(credit: CBS)

The new unit expands the number of beds and private rooms so parents can stay with their new babies 24 hours a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PUgK_0faeg86500

(credit: CBS)

“It’s so important for the development of the baby and also just to ease the anxiety for parents and make them feel like they’re part of their baby’s life in a different way,” said Baby Place Director Tonya Chapin.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Donations Sent With Warmth, Hugs To Parents Of ‘Newborns In Need’

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers stayed busy on Saturday morning, unpacking bags of donations from cars in a special drive-through baby shower. It was all to give a little love to moms and dads all around the Denver metro area. (credit: CBS) Essential items like bibs, burp cloths, and blankets are hard to come by right now for some families. That’s why CBS4 proudly partnered with the Denver Health Foundation for “Newborns in Need.” The community showed up generously throughout the day. For Pamela Dolce, donating is a lifetime labor of love. (Link: https://twitter.com/ETorresDenver/status/1525525332815540224) “Honey, I grew up in a non-rich family,” she told...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teens Celebrate Prom With Children’s Hospital Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) — The coronavirus pandemic caused teens around the country to miss special events, but young people with chronic illnesses miss out on much more their whole lives. Dozens of teen patients danced the night away Friday with Children’s Hospital Colorado at a prom held just for them.   (credit: CBS)   “Some teens were unable to go to their own prom because of being in the hospital. Others chose not to go to their own prom because they might not have felt comfortable in that setting,” said Sarah Scott, Child Life Program coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “This is one evening where...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Rally And March Held In Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Saturday morning, abortion-rights supporters descended on the Colorado State Capitol. They were there to express their opposition to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft that seemed to indicate the Court would overturn Roe v Wade. (credit: CBS) “It’s terrifying,” said demonstrator Catherine Buckland. She and Marie Schnell made their trip a family affair because they want to protect their daughters’ futures. (credit: CBS) “I really believe that they should be able to grow up with the same rights that we did and our mothers did,” said Buckland. Demonstrators said the rally was about protecting the rights of all women, but they all also understood...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Amputee Veteran Running In Colfax Marathon

(CBS4) — In 2007, Adam Popp’s life changed forever. He was serving in Afghanistan disarming roadside bombs when a secondary IED exploded, resulting in the amputation of his right leg above the knee. (credit: CBS) “As I’m flying through the air, you have 1,000 thoughts going through your mind,” he told CBS4. “‘Am I gonna live?’ was one of those first thoughts, and after that it’s like, ‘What is my life gonna look like now?'” During his rehabilitation, Adam got involved with adaptive sports programs and started running with the help of a prosthetic leg. At first, he needed a harness to help...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Lafayette, CO
Lafayette, CO
Health
County
Denver, CO
Lafayette, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Changing Wildfire Responses Grow More Costly

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters around the state followed what was happening in Teller County as yet another wildfire got going in Colorado this week. The High Park Fire burned in forests as firefighting aircraft was moved in to help. A helicopter drops water on the High Park Fire on Friday. (credit: Teller County Sheriff’s Office) “It’s the cost of doing business in the world we live today,” said Garry Briese, executive director of the Colorado State Fire Chiefs. “The cost is not in the apparatus being dispatched, the cost is in the loss if we don’t dispatch them fast enough,”...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting at Aurora strip mall

AURORA, Colo. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a strip mall in Aurora Friday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to the Smoke and Vapes store at 15270 East 6th Avenue after dispatchers received calls about a shooting there. When officers arrived,...
AURORA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Good Samaritan#Neonatal#Nicu#Baby Place
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Status Of A $10 Million Donation To Aurora Central High School Up In The Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Study To Determine Why Some Homes Burn, Others Still Standing In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A major study is underway into the Marshall Fire to help prepare for future disasters. One part of the research is into how some homes are still standing while others around them are gone. (credit: CBS) It is a great mystery about this devastating fire. Why did some houses burn to the ground while others did not? One home that suffered some damage, but was not burned, belongs to CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. “I felt guilty, why was our house still there? you are happy, relieved, but also sad, heartbroken and I cried,” she said. Pictures show where the...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Maroon Bells Area Adventurers Rescued After Experiencing Extreme Altitude Sickness

By Anna Maria Basquez PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two hikers suffering from extreme altitude sickness were rescued off the popular Maroon Bells-Snowmass area trail of Conundrum Creek Saturday, officials with Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported. “At approximately 12:15 PM Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a relayed message from a concerned hiker through a Garmin GPS,” said a statement issued by the sheriff’s office. “The hiker relayed there were two sick hikers near a campsite, eight miles up Conundrum Creek. The message further stated both hikers were suffering extreme altitude sickness and needed immediate medical assistance.” The rescue was complete after about six hours including CareFlight transporting both patients to Aspen Valley Hospital to receive care. The trail parallels Conundrum Creek and weaves 8.5 miles and 2,500 vertical feet up a valley and through woods. Careflight of the Rockies and Mountain Rescue Aspen responded. “The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and their limitations. Hikers are encouraged always to be prepared for the unexpected when traveling through the backcountry,” officials said in a statement.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver North’s Tim Hernandez On Administrative Leave After Student Walkout Protesting His Position’s Elimination

DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of students, parents, and community members in the Northside neighborhood held a walkout in support of North High teacher Tim Hernandez. And now, Mr. Hernandez is on administrative leave for his involvement in that walkout. The student-led walkout started at 8:30 a.m. in Viking Park and ended at La Raza Park. (credit: CBS) CBS4 confirmed with Hernandez’s union representative that Hernandez is on leave for the rest of the school year. (credit: CBS) As CBS4 reported last week, Hernandez was told by Denver Public School’s administration that he would not be returning back to North High next school year despite performing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Staffing Saves Lives’: Nurses Take To The Streets, Want Safer Work Environments

DENVER (CBS4)– Nurses in Colorado say that COVID has cost them and they took to the streets on Thursday to get their message out. They also say they’re finding it harder to make ends meet. (credit: CBS) Chanting “staffing saves lives” the nurses paraded through downtown Denver. They claim Congress is trying to cap the pay of traveling nurses and they want lawmakers to stop meddling in the free markets. (credit: CBS) The health care workers also want safer ratios between the number of nurses to patients. “We are morally injured, we worked with trash bags as gowns, we used N-95s over and over again until they literally fell apart. We haven’t received hazard pay, we didn’t receive a raise, we got a 3% cost of living raise this year, which is nothing. We didn’t receive retention bonuses. We’re just tired, we’re exhausted,” said emergency room nurse Peggy Carter. (credit: CBS) Some nurses claim their employers are not helping minority nurses who are treated poorly while on the job.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Trailer Containing Treasured Model Railroad Display Found, With Some Parts Missing

(CBS4) – Ken Cook and Bill Thomas rode into the Aurora impound lot looking for the black box trailer that contained their years of labor. “That’s our trailer,” said Bill as he drove up. The side door had its latch ripped apart and the door could easily be opened. (credit: CBS) “It’s not the terrible news, but everything in the middle is missing,” said Bill as he peered inside. (credit: CBS) The trailer had been on quite a journey. They had packed it with sections of the 40 x 16 foot train display they called the Slick-X line over two weeks ago. Sometime around May...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Ross McPherson, Suspect In Stabbing Of Lakewood Doctor, Under Arrest

(CBS4) – Lakewood police say they arrested an attempted murder suspect. In a video released by the department, a man police say is Ross McPherson can be seen moments before he stabbed a doctor in his office last week. (credit: Lakewood Police) The doctor suffered serious life-threatening injuries but survived. (credit: Lakewood Police) On Thursday night, authorities located the suspect and arrested him at an apartment. McPherson faces an attempted first degree murder charge.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators have determined that a wildfire on the 6700 block of Akerman Dr. in Colorado Springs Thursday was started after a homeowner threw smoldering ashes from a fire pit over his fence. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Joshua Allen was served and released for "Firing Woods or Prairie", The post Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Riverdale Animal Shelter In Adams County Offering 50% Off Adoptions This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a new pet to join your family this is the perfect weekend to make it happen. The Riverdale Animal Shelter in Adams County is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for pets that are 6 months or older. (credit: Adams County) The discount on adoption fees is valid this weekend only, May 14-15. The shelter is located at the Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. You can get there off 120th Avenue from Interstate 76 or Highway 85. You will notice a lot of construction in and around the area of the regional park. Big things are in the works, including a partnership with the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens. The nearly 1,200 acre park is larger than New York’s Central Park and will offer many more cool family fun features once fully developed. A series of trails for biking and walking are available along with over a dozen murals to enjoy. You can even stop by animal shelter for a visit with some of the pets that are up for adoption.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy