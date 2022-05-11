Neonatal ICU Opens At Good Samaritan In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s welcome news for families of newborns in the north Denver metro area. A new neonatal intensive care unit opened at Good Samaritan in Lafayette.

The opening was marked by 4-yeara-old Alexander, who cut the ribbon to the unit. He was also a NICU baby. The nurses and other health providers moved those babies who need extra care into the NICU.

The new unit expands the number of beds and private rooms so parents can stay with their new babies 24 hours a day.

“It’s so important for the development of the baby and also just to ease the anxiety for parents and make them feel like they’re part of their baby’s life in a different way,” said Baby Place Director Tonya Chapin.