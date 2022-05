DAHLGREN, Va. — Born and raised in Vietnam, Thao Tran spent most of her adolescent life living in a communist country. She remembers sweet moments like providing for her family, helping her mother grade papers and going to school, but she also remembers terrible times like her father spending eight years in the prison camp for high ranking military officers who fought against the communists.

DAHLGREN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO