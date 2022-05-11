ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton Man, 24, Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting At Detroit Apartment Building

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man from Trenton has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit man.

Joshua Deante Brown-McClure | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Joshua Deante Brown-McClure has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm.

On March 27, 2022, at about 8:07 a.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 110 block of Cadillac Square in Detroit after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim,  inside the apartment building lobby, with gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and his abdomen.

Allegedly, that a physical fight inside the apartment unit between Defendant Brown-McClure and the victim escalated, and a handgun was fired, non-fatally wounding the victim.

Brown-McClure was arraigned on May 8 in 36th District Court and given a $100,000/10% bond.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 18 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 25.

Detroit Police Search For 2 Persons Of Interest In Quadruple Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a quadruple shooting that happened earlier this week. On Thursday, three people were arrested for the shooting that injured four people. Police say two of the suspects arrested are juveniles and one of them has since been released. In addition, four guns were also recovered in the search warrant. Police on Friday say they are now searching for two additional persons of interest. The shooting happened on May 9 in the 12600 block of McCoy Circle. According to DPD, about 30 shots were fired after a fight broke out involving nearly 20 people, including teens. The four male victims are between the ages of 15 and 29. On Tuesday, police say one of the victims was released from the hospital and the other three were in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct detective unit at 313-596-5240. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
