Moon Knight was filled with surprises and some of them were very subtle. From the beginning of the series, the people behind-the-scenes of the series were hinting at the introduction of Marc Spector's third personality that goes by the name of Jake Lockley. During the first episode of Moon Knight Steven Grant winds up at a date that he doesn't remember arranging, and soon after he realizes that he's lost two days from his life and missed the date completely. Some fans were speculating that it could have been Marc Spector, but it turns out that the show's head writer Jeremy Slater believes that it was Jake Lockley. While having a discussion with ComicBook.com, Slater revealed who he thinks set up that heartbreaking date.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO