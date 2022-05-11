Portsmouth ABC store stolen from 3 times in less than a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ABC store in Portsmouth was stolen from three times in less than a week.

Portsmouth police tell 10 On Your Side that the ABC Store near the 1100 block of London Boulevard was robbed on April 25, April 29 and April 30.

Two suspects stole items around 5 p.m. on April 25. Another suspect stole from the store around 2 p.m. on April 29, followed by another around 6 pm. on April 30.

Portsmouth ABC larceny suspects (photos: Portsmouth police)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

