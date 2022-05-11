Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response.
Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court filing that she was never provided severance pay or consideration for another position as promised by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat.
She said she has been unable to find another job because of the damage done to her reputation.
A spokesperson for Lamont's office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
