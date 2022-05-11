ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

By Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vR1P0_0faeeYmu00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response.

Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court filing that she was never provided severance pay or consideration for another position as promised by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat.

She said she has been unable to find another job because of the damage done to her reputation.

A spokesperson for Lamont’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 7

Related
ctexaminer.com

Why Can’t Connecticut Ever Lift the Poor to Middle Class?

Especially in Connecticut elected officials claim credit for trying to solve the problems they themselves created. It happened again recently with legislation proposed in the General Assembly to require larger municipalities to create “fair rent” commissions with power to cancel or reduce residential rent increases. Yes, along with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday. He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
Eyewitness News

CDC: Six CT counties in ‘high’ category for COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six of Connecticut’s counties are now in the “high/orange” category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Fairfield and New London counties were listed in the medium/yellow category, according to the information released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

CFO Of Hartford-Based Company Admits To Embezzling $433K

A former Chief Financial Officer in Connecticut admitted to embezzling nearly $500,000 from his company through a scheme to steal funds from his employer, federal authorities announced. Hartford County resident David McManus, age 56, of Granby, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to fraud and tax offenses stemming from his...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

DEEP investigate deadly shooting of female bear in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newtown Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are investigating the fatal shooting of a female black bear in Newtown. Newtown police said Bobbi was shot and killed Thursday. DEEP has left the female bear’s surviving cubs in the area as it is their home range. […]
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon. That is based on agreements revealed Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filings of Infowars and two other Jones companies […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Gears Up for Cannabis Home Delivery

Imagine placing an order and having it delivered right to your front door: an order for cannabis. That is something that will be a reality in Connecticut as part of the legalization law passed last year. The deadline for the delivery license lottery closes next Wednesday, May 18. Contactless delivery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team Investigation: Workers have issues with new CT Paid Leave program

(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ap#Democrat
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
WTNH

New Hartford program aims to address root causes of violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will be implementing a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) to break the cycle of violence. The program is a partnership between Connecticut Children’s, Trinity Health of New England, Hartford Hospital, and local community-based organizations Hartford Communities That Care (HCTC), Mothers United Against Violence (MUAV), and Compass Youth […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Candidates for governor differ on parental consent for abortion

(WTNH) – The unauthorized leak of a draft Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade has sparked a renewed discussion on the issue of abortion. Around our country, including here in Connecticut, lawmakers are passing laws to either restrict the practice or secure a woman’s right to choose. This issue is creating sparks in the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven interim police chief retires on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez walked out of headquarters one last time on Friday. She’s retiring from the department, but likely not from policing altogether. “I’ve been here for 20 years. I love everything about it. I transferred here and it’s the best decision I ever made,” Dominguez […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Connecticut

Stretching only 110 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, Connecticut may not be America’s biggest state. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty. Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, and their glistening magnificence adds to the state’s allure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Deadly drug overdoses continue to climb in Conn.

(WTNH) – The number of deadly drug overdoses continues to climb year after year. In 2021 alone, Connecticut saw an 11 percent increase in deadly drug overdoses. This isn’t happening overnight. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing for years now, but the pandemic coupled with new and emerging substances has deepened this crisis. “We need […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy