3-year-old girl dies after shooting

FREDERICK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 3-year-old died after a shooting on Sunday, the Frederick Police Department said.

Police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. about a shooting in a home located in the 6000 block of 2nd Street. First responders found a 3-year-old girl suffering life-threatening injuries and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl has been identified Avery Elaine Eskam.

The incident is being investigated but officials said there is no threat to the public.

