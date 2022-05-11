ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

3-year-old girl dies after shooting

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469hhp_0faeeLYh00

FREDERICK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 3-year-old died after a shooting on Sunday, the Frederick Police Department said.

Police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. about a shooting in a home located in the 6000 block of 2nd Street. First responders found a 3-year-old girl suffering life-threatening injuries and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl has been identified Avery Elaine Eskam.

Longmont high school off lockdown, remains on secure status

The incident is being investigated but officials said there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
City
Frederick, CO
City
Denver, CO
Frederick, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

MISSING: 2 teen girls last seen in Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating two missing teenage girls. Friday afternoon CSPD shared details on 13-year-old Rayna McGee and 13-year-old Tina Mcgee. The pair “voluntarily” left a home in the 4300 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. Thursday afternoon. The neighborhood is southeast of Platte and Academy. The two are cousins and are believed to be together.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Why a Colorado Springs man is facing a felony charge after police say he started Akerman Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sergeant Shawn Mahon with the Colorado Springs Police Arson Unit told KRDO Friday that a homeowner is facing a felony charge because he "negligently" ignored burn restrictions, causing the Akerman Fire in a Stetson Hills neighborhood Thursday. Sergeant Mahon said a homeowner "had some ashes from [a] fire pit and The post Why a Colorado Springs man is facing a felony charge after police say he started Akerman Fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Ross McPherson, Suspect In Stabbing Of Lakewood Doctor, Under Arrest

(CBS4) – Lakewood police say they arrested an attempted murder suspect. In a video released by the department, a man police say is Ross McPherson can be seen moments before he stabbed a doctor in his office last week. (credit: Lakewood Police) The doctor suffered serious life-threatening injuries but survived. (credit: Lakewood Police) On Thursday night, authorities located the suspect and arrested him at an apartment. McPherson faces an attempted first degree murder charge.
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS Denver

Suspect Accused Of Armed Carjacking In Broomfield, Arrested After Officer-Involved Shooting In Boulder

BOULDER/BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – What began as the response to an armed carjacking in Broomfield led to an officer-involved shooting in Boulder Thursday morning, and it ended in the arrest of the suspect at a bus stop on Table Mesa Drive. (credit: CBS) According to BPD twitter, Broomfield police responded to an armed carjacking on US-36 near Wadsworth Parkway around 6 a.m. Just after 7 a.m., Boulder police received a call and responded to a driver (the same suspect) who was reportedly driving erratically on Pearl Street. The suspect while driving then pulled out a gun and and officers fired shots at...
BOULDER, CO
AZFamily

Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested the man they say shot and killed another man at a Mesa gas station late last month. Officers say they found 20-year-old Adam Gomez near Main Street and Extension Road on Friday and arrested him. Police said they were looking for Gomez...
MESA, AZ
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators have determined that a wildfire on the 6700 block of Akerman Dr. in Colorado Springs Thursday was started after a homeowner threw smoldering ashes from a fire pit over his fence. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Joshua Allen was served and released for "Firing Woods or Prairie", The post Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man wounded Wednesday after being shot in the leg while in north-Aurora alley

AURORA | Police released few details after a man shot in the leg early Wednesday was taken to a near by hospital for treatment. Police said officers were called to an alley between the 1400 block of Kingston and Kenton streets sometime after midnight after reports of a shooting. Police posted information about the shooting at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy