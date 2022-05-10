Women's lacrosse at Northwestern ready for the regionals without its star player

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state's use of the death penalty brought on by an execution that critics say was botched — and the difficulty state officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.
Big Water, Utah — It's hard to believe a place as beautiful as Lake Powell is also a shadow of its former self. Satellite images show the dramatic impact of the 22-year-long mega-drought that has left the lake just 24% full. The last time the lake was full was...
Tolland, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper who's a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday - a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the...
The U.S. Army on Thursday identified the soldier who died this week of injuries sustained during a bear attack in a military training area in Alaska. The Army in a statement said Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage following the mauling Tuesday. Another soldier received minor injuries in the attack in a training area west of the Anchorage landfill, according to the Army.
More than a dozen houses and multimillion dollar homes near the California coastline have been destroyed by a wildfire. The Coastal Fire has already burned more than 200 acres and forced some Orange County families to evacuate. CBS News' Dina Demetrius reports from Laguna Niguel.
They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
A police search of the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team is drawing outrage. Police initially stopped the team's bus for an alleged traffic violation, but it turned into a search for drugs — and the students say they were racially profiled.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
Gresham, Oregon — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. After investigation...
Crews battled a fast-moving wildfire outside Los Angles overnight that authorities estimated had destroyed more than 20 high-priced homes and forced evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze, already dubbed The Coastal Fire, broke out in brush between the cities of Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local time and quickly spread to residential areas.
The New York Lottery said "human error" is to blame for the wrong winning numbers being published in a recent drawing. The correct numbers have been released and payments are being suspended as the issue is resolved. On Tuesday, the Mega Millions drawing from the New York Lottery gave players...
The Alabama fugitive who evaded arrest for nearly two weeks is back in the jail from which he escaped. Casey White was extradited to Lauderdale County Tuesday night following his capture in Indiana on Monday. A coroner there says his alleged accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, died by suicide following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Omar Villafranca reports.
Two wildfires in New Mexico have converged into one to create the largest active wildfire in the U.S. It's already been declared a disaster and FEMA workers are on the ground. But firefighters say what they really need is a break from the brutal weather conditions. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel has more.
Anchorage, Alaska — A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska. The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked. The name of the soldier was being withheld pending...
A swift-moving wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon has destroyed at least 20 homes in the upscale Orange County coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel and forced dozens to evacuate. The Coastal Fire sparked at around 2:44 p.m. near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage...
As COVID-19 cases rise again, a school in Santa Rosa has temporarily closed and some are mulling mask rules. Meanwhile, a UCSF expert said widespread restrictions are unlikely as hospitalizations remain low. Andrea Nakano reports. (5/11/22)
Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, authorities on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
A western New York state man imprisoned for the past six decades for strangling and raping a teenage girl has been granted parole at age 88. James Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, is scheduled to be released around June 6, after the state parole board granted him parole after his previous 20 requests were denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. The decision came after his most recent parole hearing in late April.
Authorities in Texas are on the hunt for an inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody Thursday after he got out of his restraints and overpowered the driver of a bus carrying 16 prisoners, officials said. Lopez allegedly stabbed the driver in the left hand with an unknown object, causing the driver to pull over in Centerville, Texas.
Comments / 0