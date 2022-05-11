ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

New Checkers drive-through restaurant being dropped off by crane in Manassas

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Bold flavors are coming to the City of Manassas on Thursday, May 12, by way of a brand new Checkers drive-through restaurant.

The Florida–based fast-food chain Checkers & Rally announced in a release Wednesday that a truck carrying parts of the eatery’s pop-up building will travel through the streets of the city, where residents can then watch crews assemble the pieces on a lot located at 9540 Liberia Avenue . Construction will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the rest of the day.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

The drive-through pop-up will service customers while a permanent Checkers restaurant, which is set to open in the summer, is being built.

Although Checkers is best known for its hamburgers and seasoned fries, the restaurant also offers hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes.

A video of a Checkers drive-through being assembled is available for those who can’t make it to Manassas to watch the construction happen in person. Additional information about Checkers is available on the restaurant’s website .

CBS News

Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified. Police are advising residents in the area...
RICHMOND, VA
ffxnow.com

Chantilly’s Metrotech Drive adds new bakery, waits for egg-based eatery to hatch

One of Chantilly’s core shopping centers is getting a jolt of life with the arrival of a few new businesses, including a recently added bakery. Notably, Shilla Bakery & Cafe opened a third location in the Sully Place Shopping Center late last month. The traditional Korean bakery first opened in 1999 and has since expanded to three locations, including a spot in Tysons. The bakery opened at 13938 Metrotech Drive on April 25.
CHANTILLY, VA
theburn.com

Luxury auto dealer opens new showroom in Loudoun

A luxury auto dealer has opened its new showroom in Loudoun County — featuring a bevy of high-end vehicles — and the team is looking forward to celebrating what they call the area’s “car culture.”. The new Exclusive Automotive Group dealership is located on Russell Branch...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
