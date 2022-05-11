Montana Financial Planner Details Current Rate Of Inflation

This is something that happens every year in Bozeman, but it's starting to get out of hand. Every year, as students at Montana State University prepare to wrap up the school year, something strange happens in Bozeman. Used furniture, including couches, desks, and more begin to show up on sidewalks and around streets in Bozeman. For many, it's a sign that students at MSU are leaving town, but for other residents, it's an eyesore.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO