Montana Financial Planner Details Current Rate Of Inflation

(Credit: agnormark/Adobe Stock) Small meat producers in Montana have received $7.8 million in funding through ARPA to help resist further consolidation of the industry’s four big meatpacking companies. This includes $450,000 for Hamilton Packing Company in the Bitterroot Valley. Jason Schlange is the owner of the business which has been around since 1969.
Every day we hear about how ridiculous the housing prices are here in Bozeman. Whether you are realizing owning a home here is damn near impossible or rent is pushing people of all ages out, housing is clearly an issue here. I recently spoke to a husband and wife who...
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's almost time for the University of Montana's 2022 graduating class to turn their tassels and become alumni. For Kwanele Khumalo, it's a long-awaited day. "I've always been up for challenges. I've always been up for something new," Khumalo said. 'Something new' meant moving to the U.S....
When you think of great, beautiful islands, I doubt Montana is the first place you think of. I mean, we're entirely landlocked - how can Montana be the home to any awesome islands?. If you're asking that question, than you're basically telling me you've never been to Flathead Lake. Because...
Butte Will Rise Again!
You already know the story: thousands of immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, carrying signs bearing the name of their intended destination. They read, not "Butte, Montana," but "Butte, America." Because Montana, one of the biggest states in the Union, was too small to contain the legend of the Mining City.
The U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday released a report that for the first time lists former federal Indian boarding schools in the country. The investigation found 18 sites in Montana. The report found that 18 boarding school sites across Montana tried to assimilate Indigenous children by discouraging or preventing...
Montana Senior Senator Jon Tester held a Facebook live town meeting on Tuesday to answer questions from viewers on a variety of topics, but he first expressed his total support for Roe v Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the ability to make their own healthcare decisions; deeply...
HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately through Sunset on May 16 after the President issued a proclamation remembering the 1,000,000 Americans lost to COVID-19. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the President’s proclamation. The governor also ordered...
Following last year’s record-breaking drought there’s plenty of uncertainty heading into this year’s growing season. This week Senator Jon Tester asked Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for an update on when producers can expect to see $10 billion Federal Disaster Relief Funds passed last fall.
I'm looking forward to seeing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen at the big Montana Shooting Sports Association banquet in Missoula on Saturday night. We got the chance to catch up with the AG on Thursday morning as National Police Week is underway, and law enforcement memorial services take place across the nation this week as well.
This is something that happens every year in Bozeman, but it's starting to get out of hand. Every year, as students at Montana State University prepare to wrap up the school year, something strange happens in Bozeman. Used furniture, including couches, desks, and more begin to show up on sidewalks and around streets in Bozeman. For many, it's a sign that students at MSU are leaving town, but for other residents, it's an eyesore.
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City. Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must...
Regardless of the species, a fish close to two feet long and nearly five pounds is a pretty good catch. At least in my book it is. When you're working the bottom of a body of water, there's a chance you could hook a bottom feeder. And that is probably just fine with Montana angler Johnathon Miller.
Homes and property are a hot commodity here in Montana. The demand is at an all-time high and that has resulted in buyers often paying more than the property or structure might be worth. Don't believe me? Here's the perfect example. While Missoula isn't quite in the same "neighborhood" that...
Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality disapproving of core sections of Senate Bill 358 which replaced numeric nutrient standards of Montana water with more subjective narrative standards. Northern News Network’s Eric Young reports.
