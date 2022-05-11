ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ring video captures man being robbed at gunpoint outside his home

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Do you recognize these men? Ring video shows a trio...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 4

q13fox.com

Police search for suspect who shot a man at a Seattle RV encampment

SEATTLE - Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect who shot a man at an RV encampment Friday afternoon. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports that a man had been shot on SW Andover St. near Dragonfly Garden and Pavilion.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 2 suspects accused of nearly 60 smash-and-grab burglaries in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Two suspects, who police believe are responsible for nearly 60 smash-and-grab ATM burglaries, were arrested Friday, according to The Seattle Police Department (SPD). The SPD General Investigations Unit and Bellevue detectives say they believe the 30 and 33-year-old suspects have smashed their way into upwards of 60 businesses in the Seattle area in the last year. Both men are currently booked into the King County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for group of West Seattle armed carjacking suspects

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say crashed their vehicle while running from police and later stole a truck at gunpoint in West Seattle. Police received a call around 2:40 p.m. for reports of three people trying to load a Jeep onto a trailer near 40th Ave. SW and SW Dakota Street. The 911 caller reported it as suspicious.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

19-year-old armed carjacking suspect shot by Pierce County deputy

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is looking into a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy and a suspect wanted for an armed carjacking. Around 10 a.m., deputies saw a vehicle at Military Road E. and Canyon Road E. in Puyallup that was wanted in connection to several armed robberies and an armed carjacking.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police arrest homicide suspect after a deadly fight between 2 roommates

KENT, Wash. - Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his roommate late Thursday night, detectives are now investigating the incident. According to Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 123rd Ave. SE and SE 277th Pl. for reports of a physical fight between two roommates.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 seriously injured in Aurora motel parking lot shooting

SEATTLE - A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in North Seattle, police said. The shooting happened at the Emerald Motel's parking lot in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North before midnight Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the parking...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent police arrest homicide suspect

KENT, Wash. — After a reported fight between two roommates left one man dead in Kent, police arrested a suspect on Friday morning. At around 11:45 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to a report of two adult men fighting in the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast in Kent.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at San Jose church exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
q13fox.com

2-year-old hurt after he was hit by car in Seattle

SEATTLE - A 2-year-old boy was hurt Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Seattle. Seattle fire officials said crews responded after reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian near Yesler Way and 21st Street. Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app....
SEATTLE, WA

