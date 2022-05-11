Ring video captures man being robbed at gunpoint outside his home

SEATTLE - Two suspects, who police believe are responsible for nearly 60 smash-and-grab ATM burglaries, were arrested Friday, according to The Seattle Police Department (SPD). The SPD General Investigations Unit and Bellevue detectives say they believe the 30 and 33-year-old suspects have smashed their way into upwards of 60 businesses in the Seattle area in the last year. Both men are currently booked into the King County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO