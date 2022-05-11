Ring video captures man being robbed at gunpoint outside his home

SEATTLE - Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect who shot a man at an RV encampment Friday afternoon. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports that a man had been shot on SW Andover St. near Dragonfly Garden and Pavilion.
SEATTLE - Two suspects, who police believe are responsible for nearly 60 smash-and-grab ATM burglaries, were arrested Friday, according to The Seattle Police Department (SPD). The SPD General Investigations Unit and Bellevue detectives say they believe the 30 and 33-year-old suspects have smashed their way into upwards of 60 businesses in the Seattle area in the last year. Both men are currently booked into the King County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say crashed their vehicle while running from police and later stole a truck at gunpoint in West Seattle. Police received a call around 2:40 p.m. for reports of three people trying to load a Jeep onto a trailer near 40th Ave. SW and SW Dakota Street. The 911 caller reported it as suspicious.
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is looking into a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy and a suspect wanted for an armed carjacking. Around 10 a.m., deputies saw a vehicle at Military Road E. and Canyon Road E. in Puyallup that was wanted in connection to several armed robberies and an armed carjacking.
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 14-year-old and drove away Tuesday night. According to Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), authorities responded to the scene near 186th Pl. SW and Highway 99 at around 7:00 p.m. LPD says a group of minors were walking in the...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of killing a Renton homeowner when trying to steal his property from under him learns his fate. Jeremy James Shaw was convicted last month of first-degree murder and arson. This case was unusual from the start. This defendant convinced his wife they...
KENT, Wash. - Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his roommate late Thursday night, detectives are now investigating the incident. According to Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 123rd Ave. SE and SE 277th Pl. for reports of a physical fight between two roommates.
TACOMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man in an East Tacoma neighborhood on Saturday has been charged, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Police said the 27-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault.
SEATTLE - A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in North Seattle, police said. The shooting happened at the Emerald Motel's parking lot in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North before midnight Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the parking...
SPOKANE, Wash. – New data from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shows car thefts are up 7% from this time last year. That now includes a Spokane mother who heard her car start, went outside, and actually watched the thief drive away in her car. The National Insurance Crime...
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a crash that killed a cyclist near 4th Ave S and Holgate, in Seattle's SODO district. Authorities say a person driving a Jeep was turning out of a parking lot on 4th Ave around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The driver waited for traffic to pass, then turned onto the street.
KENT, Wash. — After a reported fight between two roommates left one man dead in Kent, police arrested a suspect on Friday morning. At around 11:45 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to a report of two adult men fighting in the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast in Kent.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy shot and injured a man near Fredrickson Thursday morning. According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, at 10:21 a.m., a deputy saw a car that was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking and several armed robberies at Military Road East and Canyon Road East.
RENTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Wednesday night in Renton. Officers were called to the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police said...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - Five-year-old Oakley Carlson has been missing for more than a year. Now, the reward is up to $20,000 for information that will bring her home. Oakley was reported missing in December 2021, but she was last seen ten months earlier. Her biological parents Jordan Bowers...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
KENT, Wash. — On Friday, 43-year-old Jeremy Shaw was convicted of murder in the first-degree and arson in the second degree for the brutal killing of 67-year-old Steven Morphis, a retired Boeing worker. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's office said Shaw, a Tacoma resident, was trying to occupy Morphis'...
SEATTLE - A 2-year-old boy was hurt Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Seattle. Seattle fire officials said crews responded after reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian near Yesler Way and 21st Street. Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app....
Comments / 4