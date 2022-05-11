ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, NY

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a Cairo man on numerous sexual assault charges

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

On May 7, 2022, New York State Police Catskill arrested Celino Reyes, age 61 from the town of Cairo for Rape 1st degree, Criminal Sex Act Victim less than 11 years of age, Course of Sexual Conduct of a Child 1st degree, Aggravated Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Predatory Sexual Assault Against...

www.nyspnews.com

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Peru man for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree

On May 10, 2022, State Police arrested Richard A. Carnahan, Jr., 37, of Peru, for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:24 p.m., State Police were called to Labarre Street in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of criminal mischief. A preliminary investigation determined that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police on Long Island arrest a Queens man for felony gun possession

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm, a Trooper conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on the Northern State Parkway in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Matthew Solivan, 20 of Queens, NY, was found to be in possession of an illegal...
QUEENS, NY
nyspnews.com

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State Route 34, in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeremy B. Crane, age 43, from Corning, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Crane.
CORNING, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with stolen SUV investigation

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Lowville is investigating the theft of a 2007 Ford Explorer SUV from Champion Sand and Gravel in the Town of Champion. The vehicle is the “Eddie Bauer” edition and is black in color with gold trim. The vehicle was last seen in February of 2022.
LOWVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI

On May 11, 2022, at 2:10 am, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Leonard G. Pelczynski, 61 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and invalid NYS inspection. On May11, 2022, Troopers stopped Pelczynski on Transit Rd in the village of Depew for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police are investigating a body located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County.

New York State Police in Wolcott are asking the public for help in identifying a body that was located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fishermen reported finding a body along the shoreline. At this time the remains, which appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time, are unidentified and have been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Two Teens Arrested on Robbery charges in Lysander

On Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., State Police in Lysander responded to a report of a robbery incident at Kerri Hornaday Park located at 6222 Deep Glade Drive in the town of Lysander. Investigation at the scene revealed a group of juvenile males approached a 13-year-old male victim...
LYSANDER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police hold annual Memorial and Award Ceremonies in Albany

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen commended and recognized 21 individuals and one Division unit for bravery, investigative persistence, police education, traffic safety, community service and overall exceptional contributions in this year’s New York State Police Annual Awards. The 46th year for the awards, they pay tribute...
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

Clyde man arrested for Felony DWI following a traffic stop on the Thruway.

Sullivan, NY – On May 8, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Sullivan for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Richie A. Stokes Jr., 34, of Clyde, NY, was found to be intoxicated and had a revoked non-driver ID only. He was transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .14%.
CLYDE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
nyspnews.com

Woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI

On May 9, 2022, at 11:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Jonathan, 35 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and improper right turn. On May 9, 2022, Troopers stopped Jonathan on Genesee Street in the town...
nyspnews.com

Ithaca Investigators looking for man who purchased mower with fraudulent card

New York State Police Investigators at Ithaca are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual. On March 7, 2022, he is accused of using a fraudulent credit to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower at Little’s Law Equipment in Newfield. He came and picked up the mower in a U-Haul. The mower is a Gravely ZT HD 24 Horsepower lawn mower with a 60-inch mower deck (a stock photo is pictured).
ITHACA, NY

