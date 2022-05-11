Boardman street to close for repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department took part in a live-fire training Saturday. “Seconds count. If we can get this down in the training scenario, you know, we know when we go out in the practical sense that we can apply this in the real-life scenarios. We’re gonna be better equipped, well, better prepared,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO