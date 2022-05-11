Boardman street to close for repairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s still not clear when a busy intersection tying Youngstown and Boardman will reopen. The corner at South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard has been closed to traffic since last Friday because of a big water main break. It briefly cut-off service to Ghossain’s Market down the road.
(WKBN) — The Valley saw some rain Saturday night. It was puddling on the road, making for some good splashes from drivers. It was also forming what looked like a river alongside the road. Residents on the border of Austintown and Weathersfield are also dealing with some flooding after...
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thick, black smoke could be seen across the area as fire destroyed a home in Howland. Crews were called to the fire in the 3200 block of Valacamp Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in the garage and spread to the home. The...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An Austintown Road will be closed for the rest of the week. New Road between Yolanda Place and Meridian is also closed starting Wednesday. Crews are repairing culverts. Drivers can take Meridian to Burkey Road to Raccoon Road.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department took part in a live-fire training Saturday. “Seconds count. If we can get this down in the training scenario, you know, we know when we go out in the practical sense that we can apply this in the real-life scenarios. We’re gonna be better equipped, well, better prepared,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four people — one inmate and three staff members — were taken to the hospital for smoke evaluation after a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon. Public affairs director Ryan Gustin said staff members saw smoke in one of...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Pride in the Valley is coming up this June in Warren. It’s June 18 at Courthouse Square. They’ll kick off with a parade at noon and continue until 8 p.m. There will be venders, games, free health screenings, bands, drag shows, food and more.
SPRINGFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol is currently investigating a garbage truck rollover Thursday morning in Springfield Township. OSP said that the accident has closed Hoffmeister Road in Springfield Township. The accident happened around 10 a.m. Troopers said that the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with...
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A former bank in downtown East Liverpool that opened a year ago as a restaurant has reopened under a new name but with the same owner. What used to be Renovatio’s is now called the Cadence Vault Gastropub. It’s still in the former...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews battled a house fire in Struthers on Thursday evening. A home on the 500 block of Sixth Street went up in flames as the homeowner was sitting on the front porch. The son went into the house and saw it was on fire, so they called 911.
GREEN, Ohio (WTRF) — Watch as a dump truck traveling on I-77 Thursday morning veered off the highway and struck an ODOT vehicle sitting on the side of the road causing an explosion. The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on I-77 near Graybill Rd. in Green, Fox8 reports. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s […]
An Austintown business owner didn't mince words when he said "I just wish these people would get a damn job." James Miketa is the Owner of Ideal Store Fixtures on North Meridian Road. He tells 21 News, thieves looking for catalytic converters have hit his businesses for the second time since last fall.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on the city’s South Side. Police said a man was driving down Wakefield Avenue, ran a stop sign and crashed into a car driving on Lemoyne. Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Health...
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — Around 3,000 beautiful prom dresses are desperate to find a new home to continue serving young girls in the area. Diva Donations is currently located in North Lima — a nonprofit labor of love that helps relieve the financial stress of families while inspiring leadership and responsibility.
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s now a permanent reminder of how a local community overcame the destruction and weathered the storm. The end of the month will mark 37 years since a tornado devastated Newton Falls. Now, there’s a new symbol in town paying tribute to the city’s resilience.
