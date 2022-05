Fightful Select reports that during the WWE TV tapings this weekend, WWE sent a list of male talent that were approved to get haircuts. The list eventually got to former talent, which is how it leaked online. Theory was not included for whatever reason, and he usually gets unique designs nearly every week. There’s no word on if there are any limitations for female talent. This list does not mean wrestlers can’t get haircuts in general.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO