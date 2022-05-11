ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Jonathan Ketz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIxU2_0faecxjN00

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victims’ deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

WTAJ

Tyrone man arrested after allegedly giving 12-year-olds laced snacks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars for allegedly giving minors drug-laced snacks that made them highly intoxicated. On April 1 police said two 12-year-old girls were taken to Penn Highlands Tyrone Hospital due to high levels of intoxication. Records from the hospital said that both had marijuana in their blood, […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Baby girl shot in face in NYC released from hospital months later: ‘Miracle medical journey’

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WPIX) — A baby girl who was shot in the face in New York City more than three months ago was released from the hospital Friday. At just 11 months old, the little girl was hit on her left cheek by a stray bullet while sitting inside a parked car with her mother, Miraide Gomez, when a gunman fired shots in The Bronx on Jan. 19, according to police. She was taken to a hospital. Police initially described her condition as critical.
VALHALLA, NY
WTAJ

Former borough employee sentenced after embezzling more than $300k

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a borough in Jefferson County was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for embezzling upwards of $300,000, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. From January 2009 to August 2017 Tammy Laird, 49, of Corsica stole more than $300,000 when she was the Secretary and Treasurer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lancaster man convicted of killing partner found dead in prison

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Matthew Vanzandt, the Lancaster man sentenced for the 2019 fatal stabbing of his partner Ian Shannon, was found dead in his cell at SCI Houtzdale. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, prison security and medical staff attempted life-saving measures on Vanzandt on May 11 after he was found unresponsive in […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man accused of threatening woman with gun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on May 4 in Clearfield County. Matthew Buck, 24, of Curwensville went to a residence at the 400 block of George Street, woke up a girl that was sleeping and demanded a ride from her, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: 25 indicted in Erie-based drug trafficking ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than two dozen people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for their roles in an alleged Erie-based drug trafficking ring. On May 13, the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Pennsylvania Attorney’s Office announced the 25-person indictment. Of those indicted, 20 of the accused are of Erie, […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

