Stillwater, NY

State Police arrest Stillwater man for Assault 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

On May 10, 2022, State Police arrested David J. Kussius, 45, of Stillwater, NY, for Assault 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. The...

www.nyspnews.com

Stillwater man arrested for violent assault in Moriah

MORIAH | A Stillwater man was jailed locally after he allegedly attacked someone with a shovel. New York State Police were called to Chipmunk Lane in Moriah at about 9:30 p.m. May 10 after David J. Kussius, 45, allegedly hit someone in the head a shovel. The victim was treated...
MORIAH, NY
