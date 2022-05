ROSEDALE, MD—A man was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Rosedale on Friday evening. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 7900-block of Montrose Avenue (21237). At the scene, the Baltimore County Fire Department reports that an adult male got his arm trapped and twisted in a commercial plumbing snake. The man sustained serious arm injuries and … Continue reading "Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident" The post Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident appeared first on Nottingham MD.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO