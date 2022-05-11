ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on I-70 near Indy

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz6Nn_0faeau9c00

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on I-70 near Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on I-70 eastbound at Sam Jones Expressway at mile marker 74.7.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Authorities have not released further details.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road. An...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman on motorcycle hit by deer, ejected, then struck by semi

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 3 shot on Keystone Avenue near 62nd Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 62nd Street that sent three people to area hospitals. North District officers were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a person shot at 6191 North Keystone, which is the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's Facebook page, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Missing Logansport man found safe

UPDATE: This Silver Alert was cancelled by Indiana State Police at 6: 00 a.m. on Sunday The original post can be found below: A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Logansport man who was last seen May 14. The Logansport Police Department are looking for David Gaby, who is described as a […]
LOGANSPORT, IN
wyrz.org

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Plainfield

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 12:17 PM, Plainfield units were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Airtech Parkway. Scene investigation indicates that a motorcycle traveling in the right lane of southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway collided...
PLAINFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#I 70#Indiana State Police#Traffic Accident#Fox 59
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot, found in vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were shot in Broad Ripple just after midnight Saturday morning, police say. According to police, two woman and one man have been shot. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. The shooting happened at Broad Ripple Avenue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

2 shooting incidents reported in Evansville Thursday night

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two shootings took place on Thursday night. The first shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the area of Judson Street and E. Riverside Drive. Police say that a red car with two people inside it was found with multiple bullet holes in it, but...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Plainfield PD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash happened May 11 at 12:17 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway and Airtech Parkway. Police said a motorcyclist was traveling south on Ronald Reagan when a northbound semi made a left turn from...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Reagan Parkway Closed in Plainfield After Fatal Crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Reagan Parkway is closed in Plainfield after a fatal crash was reported by the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to Plainfield police, traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from U.S. 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway for officers working the crash. Drivers are being asked to...
PLAINFIELD, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Search Underway For Missing Child

SILVER LAKE — The missing child has been found. Firefighters from Silver Lake, Claypool and Warsaw Wayne Fire Territory are assisting police in searching the area around 6645 W. SR 14, for a missing 7-year-old female. Other fire departments are sending manpower to help in the search. The child...
SILVER LAKE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert for missing Cambridge City man cancelled

UPDATE: This Silver Alert was cancelled by Indiana State Police at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The original post can be found below: RICHMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cambridge City man who was last seen May 9 in Richmond, Indiana. The Cambridge Police Department are looking for Joel […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy