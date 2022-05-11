Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on I-70 near Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on I-70 near Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on I-70 eastbound at Sam Jones Expressway at mile marker 74.7.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Authorities have not released further details.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.