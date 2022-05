(KNSI) – Effective immediately, 9th/10th Avenue under the Highway 23 bridge is closed due to flooding. Road closures are marked. All traffic should avoid the area. Vehicles should not attempt to use the road when flooded. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO